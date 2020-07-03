Secret Service Agents Pulled From Pence’s Arizona Trip After Contracting COVID-19: WaPo
Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Arizona earlier this week was delayed by a day because at least one Secret Service agent preparing to travel with him tested positive for the coronavirus and others were showing symptoms, The Washington Post reports. Two senior administration officials cited by the Post said Pence was meant to head to Phoenix on Tuesday but had to wait another day so that Secret Service agents showing signs of the coronavirus could be replaced by healthy agents. One official said eight to 10 agents and other officers who were meant to travel with Pence wound up sick. The vice president was seen donning a mask as he arrived in Phoenix on Wednesday to meet with local leaders. His brief visit came as the state sees one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country since reopening, with 4,800 new infections confirmed in a single day on Wednesday.