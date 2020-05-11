Secret Service Agents Told to Wear Masks Near Trump Amid Coronavirus Scare, Says Report
Secret Service agents have reportedly been ordered to wear masks if they’re likely to come into contact with President Trump after White House officials were spooked by two aides on the campus testing positive for the novel coronavirus. ABC News reports that a range of stricter measures are being brought in at the White House following the president’s too-close-for-comfort brush with the deadly virus. There is said to be a list of over a dozen people who will be tested every day for the virus before reporting to work in the West Wing, and any other people who are scheduled to meet with Trump will be tested. There were also talks about keeping Trump and Vice President Mike Pence apart, but that has not yet been agreed to. Another measure being considered is a six-foot physical distance during meetings, including ones with Trump, but that is also not yet set in stone.