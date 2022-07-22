Secret Service Agents With Pence Said Goodbye to Family Members on Jan. 6
‘JUST CHAOS’
One of the most dramatic moments of Thursday night’s Jan. 6 committee hearing featured testimony from an unidentified witness who recounted that then-Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail was scared for their lives as a mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol. Described as a “security professional” who was working at the White House complex on Jan. 6, the individual monitored incoming radio traffic that day and noted that the agents did “not sound good” as the Capitol attack raged. “Members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives,” the witness said. “It was disturbing. I don’t like talking about it. But there were calls to say goodbye to family members, so on and so forth.” The witness added “it was just chaos” and they were “getting nervous” as rioters breached the Capitol. Many within the mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence” and were determined to prevent the vice president from certifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory.