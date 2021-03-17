Secret Service Arrests Man Near VP’s Residence, Rifle Found in Vehicle
ALARMING
A Texas man who was wanted by police was arrested Wednesday after the Secret Service found him near the vice president’s residence and officers discovered a rifle in his car. Paul Murray, of San Antonio, Texas, was the subject of a region-wide lookout when the Secret Service stopped him near the Naval Observatory, authorities said. The building houses the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, though she is not currently living there, since it is in the midst of renovations. A rifle and a large amount of unregistered ammunition were found in Murray's car, police say. Murray faces four different criminal charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.