    Secret Service Beefs Up Biden Protection Ahead of Possible Victory Declaration, Says Report

    A squad of Secret Service agents is heading to Wilmington, Delaware, to protect Joe Biden ahead of the possibility that he will soon declare victory in the presidential election, The Washington Post reports. The move, which has not been officially confirmed by the Biden camp or the Secret Service, is said to move Biden’s security detail more closely to that expected of a president-elect rather than a candidate. According to the Post, the move came after the Biden campaign told the Secret Service that he could make a major speech as early as Friday. Biden needs to secure just one more battleground state to claim election victory.

