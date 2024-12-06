Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe and Texas Rep. Pat Fallon had a contentious exchange Thursday during a congressional hearing about Donald Trump’s security detail.

Since the July assassination attempt on Trump, that subject has been in the spotlight, with former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigning shortly after the close call. A Senate report released in September detailed “preventable” failures by the agency before the shooting.

During a meeting Thursday of the bipartisan congressional task force on assassination attempts on Trump, another topic that came up was a Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks remembrance ceremony in New York City. Fallon, a Republican, suggested that Trump was not receiving sufficient protection at the event, and that Rowe moved other agents to different positions so that he could be more visible there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Who is usually at an event like this, closest to the President of the United States?” Fallon asked. “Were you the special agent in charge of the detail that day?”

“Actually, let me address this,” Rowe replied. “Actually, congressman, what you’re not seeing is the SAC [Special Agent In Charge] of the detail out of the picture’s view. And that is the day where we remember more than 3,000 people that have died on 9/11.”

“Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes,” Rowe yelled at him moments later during their quick back-and-forth.

Fallon yelled back: “Don’t try to bully me!”

“You are out of line!” Rowe shot back, as task force Chairman Mike Kelly repeatedly banged his gavel.

“I am an elected member of Congress, and I’m asking you a serious question,” Fallon continued.

Rowe cut him off: “And I am a public servant who has served this nation.”