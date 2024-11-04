Secret Service, Cops Ramp Up Security Measures in D.C. Ahead of Election

Cheat Sheet
Jamie Dimon’s Wife Snapped Door Knocking for Kamala Harris
WHO'S THERE?
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 11.04.24 12:02AM EST 
CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jamie Dimon and his wife Judith Kent arrive for an official State Dinner held by U.S. President Joe Biden in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2024.
CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Jamie Dimon and his wife Judith Kent arrive for an official State Dinner held by U.S. President Joe Biden. Bonnie Cash/Bonnie Cash/Reuters

The wife of JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon was spotted supporting the Kamala Harris campaign on Sunday, according to The New York Times. Judith Kent knocked on doors around Lansing, Michigan, in support for the 2024 Democratic candidate as part of a last-minute canvassing effort just two days before the election. In a statement provided by the campaign, Kent told the Times: “the stakes are high in this election for our country, our core principles, our security and our economy.” The Times also obtained a photo of Kent while canvassing. Her powerful husband has yet to publicly endorse either candidate, despite the fact that Trump claimed Dimon endorsed him last month. Word on the street, however, is that Dimon is quietly backing Harris.

Read it at The New York Times

2
‘Holy S**t’: Coldplay Star Chris Martin Falls Through Stage Trap Door
TROUBLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.03.24 11:13PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 9:11PM EST 
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 08, 2024 in New York City.
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Marleen Moise/Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Coldplay singer Chris Martin took a serious tumble on stage during a concert in Melbourne Sunday night when he fell through a trap door. Footage posted to social media shows Martin chatting with the crowd at Marvel Stadium. As he walks backward, events workers below the trap door can be seen attempting to raise their hands to stop Martin’s fall. As the singer continues to talk, he falls into the hole, though his entry does appear to be helped by the workers below. The audience can be heard gasping in shock, though Martin quickly recovers and jumps back on stage. “That’s uh, not planned, thank you for catching me, so much. Thank you guys, holy shit.” According to The Guardian, Martin said afterwards that he had “the jitters,” but carried on. “Yeah I’m OK, thank you,” Martin told a crew member.

Read it at The Guardian

3
Conservative Texas Megachurch Pastor Backs Harris in Last-Minute Op-Ed
CHARACTER COUNTS
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Updated 11.03.24 10:51PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 9:16PM EST 
Dwight McKissic
Dwight McKissic, pastor of Cornerstone Baptist Church, in Arlington, Texas, wrote an op-ed supporting the Democratic nominee. LM Otero/AP Images

A pro-life senior pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Texas came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in a new op-ed over the weekend. Wm. Dwight McKissic Sr., the senior pastor for a reported 3,000 congregants at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Arlington, condemned former President Donald Trump’s character and his conduct during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. “The party I knew and loved would have never chosen as its nominee the adulterous, childish, habitually lying and criminally convicted Donald Trump,” McKissic wrote, while praising the Democratic nominee as a “person of good character.” McKissic said his positions on marriage equality and abortion have not changed—he still supports Texas’ constitutional ban on gay marriage, and as well as “protecting life in the womb.” However, McKissic said that because neither party supports his positions on social issues, he will instead “vote based on the character of the candidates.” The statement wasn’t a complete surprise—McKissic has already endorsed Harris on social media, and spoke on an “Evangelicals for Harris” Zoom call in August alongside other Christian leaders. It’s also not the first time he has endorsed a Democrat for president. In 2016, he wrote a blog post in support of Hilary Clinton, again citing his issues with Trump’s character.

Read it at MSNBC

4

Secret Service, Cops Ramp Up Security Measures in D.C. Ahead of Election

BUNKERING DOWN
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 11.04.24 12:04AM EST 
Security fencing at Lafayette Square
Workers install security fencing at Lafayette Square. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Authorities erected another layer of fencing and barriers around the White House and the Vice President’s residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Sunday, adding to the already enhanced security presence in the nation’s capital before the election. The Secret Service added the eight-foot metal fences in both D.C. and parts of West Palm Beach, Florida—the site of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, The Washington Post reported. “These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday’s election,” the Secret Service said in a statement to the paper. The National Parks Service already closed portions of Lafayette Park and the White House sidewalks in October in preparation for the inauguration. The restrictions are expected to remain in place through February 2025, the agency said in a news release. Meanwhile, the D.C. Metropolitan Police also announced significant road closures and parking restrictions in the city for Vice President Kamala Harris’ watch party at her alma mater, Howard University in the city’s Shaw neighborhood.

Read it at The Washington Post

5
Trump Media is Outsourcing Jobs to Mexico: Report
'AMERICA LAST'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.24 7:45PM EST 
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump acknowledges his supporters at the end of a campaign rally at Macomb Community College on November 01, 2024 in Warren, Michigan. With four days until the election, Trump is campaigning for re-election on Friday in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin.
Donald Trump Campaigns In Michigan In Final Days Before Election. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly decried American companies that outsource jobs to foreign countries, but appears to be engaging in the practice himself. An investigation by the nonprofit newsroom ProPublica found that Trump Media, the parent company of the Republican presidential nominee’s social media platform, Truth Social, hired workers in Mexico from an outside entity “to code and perform other technical duties.” Last month, the news outlet reported that a whistleblower within the company called for the resignation of CEO Devin Nunes due to the firm’s decision to outsource jobs that could be done by Americans. The letter alleged that “Nunes imposed a directive to hire only foreign contractors at the expense of ‘American workers who are deeply committed to our mission.’“ The whistleblower called the decision tantamount to an “America Last” policy. Trump’s team told ProPublica that the company has two workers in Mexico, and called the reporting “defamatory conspiracy theories invented by the serial fabricators at ProPublica.” Throughout his campaign, Trump has threatened to “punish” companies that outsourced jobs, even specifying those who outsourced to Mexico. He called the promise “a total pro-American overhaul.”

Read it at ProPublica

6
James Van Der Beek of ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Diagnosed With Cancer
'Reason for Optimism'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.03.24 3:39PM EST 
james-van-der-beek_ydqazg
James Van Der Beek, 47, has been diagnosed with cancer. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Actor James Van Der Beek, 47, has been diagnosed with cancer. The star of “Dawson‘s Creek” revealed to PEOPLE Sunday that he has been struggling with colorectal cancer. “I‘ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told PEOPLE. The actor has six children with wife Kimberley Van Der Beek: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn and Jeremiah. The diagnosis hasn’t stopped the actor from working, however, and he remains positive. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” said Van Der Beek, who did not disclose what stage the cancer was. He is acting in a Tubi film, Sidelined: The QB and Me, and set to star in a two-hour special with male celebrities spreading awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer, titled, “The Real Full Monty,” airing on Dec. 9. Other actors involved in the project include Taye Diggs, Tyler Posey and others.

Read it at People

7
Trump Tells Supporters He ‘Shouldn’t Have Left’ the White House
SQUATTER'S RIGHTS
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Updated 11.03.24 5:32PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 2:51PM EST 
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump touches the protective glass, during a campaign rally, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 3, 2024.
At Sunday’s rally, the former president again attempted to sew doubt over the integrity of the 2024 presidential race ahead of Election Day. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Donald Trump made a number of controversial remarks at a Sunday campaign rally in Pennsylvania including that he “shouldn’t have left“ the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. The former president’s comment came while discussing the southern border, during which he claimed “We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left.” Trump continued, “I shouldn’t have left, I mean, honestly. We did so well,” before trailing off. His remark echoed his reported response to losing the 2020 election of telling aides he would remain in the White House, a plan Trump attempted to bring to fruition by making false claims about widespread voter fraud and contesting the results. At Sunday’s rally, the former president again attempted to sow doubt over the integrity of the 2024 presidential race, days before Election Day. Much like in 2020, he recycled bogus claims that voting machines were going to be hacked, there would be voter fraud, and insisted that the election be called by 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Read it at New York Times

8
King and Queen of Spain Pelted With Mud On Flood Town Visit
HOW NOW TO DO IT
Tom Sykes 

Royalist Correspondent

Updated 11.03.24 12:08PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 12:07PM EST 
Queen Letizia
Europa Press News/Europa Press viCarlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Imagesa Getty Images

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia were left streaked in mud today and a bodyguard was left bleeding after a disastrous visit to the town of Paiporta, which was hit by a devastating flash flood which killed over 200 people this week. The crowd, angry at what they view as complacency, neglect and inefficiency in managing the crisis, screamed abuse at the royals, calling them “murderers.” The visiting royals were pelted with mud and other objects, and a bodyguard suffered a head injury, which left him bleeding profusely after being hit by a thrown object. The unruly crowd, some wielding shovels and poles, were ultimately pushed back by mounted police. Reports said tempers flared after the royal security team restricted access on a cleared road, disrupting cleanup efforts. Local volunteers, who had been working to clear debris, saw this as a casual disregard for their situation. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who also visited Paiporta, was evacuated for his safety as tensions grew. Public outrage over the authorities’ handling of the second-deadliest flood in Europe this century seems set to grow as the region remains engulfed in grief and frustration.

Read it at The Daily Mail

9
FCC Commissioner Says Kamala Harris’ SNL Appearance Violated ‘Equal Time’ Rule
SNUBBED
Sean Craig
Updated 11.03.24 2:36PM EST 
Published 11.03.24 10:17AM EST 
Comedian Maya Rudolph and Democratic Presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appear on NBC's Saturday Night Live November 2, 2024 in New York City.
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

A Federal Communications Commission (FCC) commissioner appointed by former President Donald Trump claimed Vice President Kamala Harris‘ cameo on NBC’s Saturday Night Live violated the federal “equal time” rule that requires broadcasters to give political candidates the same chance to appear on air. “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct—a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election,” tweeted Brendan Carr, after news of Harris’ appearance on the show broke on Saturday. A spokesperson for the FCC said Carr‘s comments don’t represent the agency’s views, adding it has “not made any determination regarding political programming rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested parties.” Carr noted that former FCC chair and Barack Obama appointee Tom Wheeler pledged to enforce the rule in 2015 when Trump and Hillary Clinton appeared on the show. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said in September that there were no plans to host Harris or Trump, citing the “equal time” rule. Harris ultimately was welcomed on, appearing in a sketch where she and a fictional version of herself, played by comedian Maya Rudolph, gave each other a pre-election pep talk. The Trump campaign‘s most notable attempt at comedy will likely end up being the disastrous, racist set by comic Tony Hinchcliffe at the Republican nominee’s MAGA rally in New York City last weekend.

10
The Junk Food 2024 Candidates Are Stress-Eating Revealed
SNACK ATTACK
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Published 11.03.24 11:29AM EST 
President Donald Trump presents fast food to be served to the Clemson Tigers in celebration of their national championship at the White House on January 14, 2019 in Washington, DC. Clemson won their second title in three years after beating Alabama 44-16 on January 7th.
No matter who wins the presidency, the vice presidential residence will be well stocked with Diet Mountain Dew. Chris Kleponis/Getty Images

In the lead up to election day, fast food, snacks, and caffeine are fueling the eating habits of both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s campaigns. While the Democratic presidential nominee told Maria Shriver she works out and tries to eat well, Harris’ go-to grub is nacho cheese Doritos. The vice president was pictured snacking on the cheesy chips on her plane this week, and claimed she ate a whole bag of the salty snack to cope with Trump’s election victory in 2016. As for her running mate Tim Walz, he and his staff munch on Dot’s pretzels (which he shouted out in a TikTok with daughter Hope Walz) and beef jerky. Trump’s love of McDonalds and Diet Coke are well known, and remain unchanged according to several aides who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. The former president also enjoys Chick-fil-A. Although neither campaign share much common ground, no matter who wins the presidency, the vice presidential residence will be well stocked with Diet Mountain Dew, a favorite of both GOP vice presidential pick JD Vance and Walz.

Read it at Wall Street Journal

