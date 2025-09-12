Secret Service Employee Put on Leave Over Charlie Kirk ‘Karma’ Post

Hulk Hogan’s daughter says she has no regrets about being excluded from her father’s multi-million-dollar will, as she only ever wanted his love and time. Brooke Hogan, 37, told TMZ she’s been supporting herself through life’s ups and downs. “His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker, and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.” Legal documents filed by Hogan’s son, Nick, 35, state that his dad’s will, last amended in 2023, left $5 million in assets to him as the sole beneficiary. According to U.S. Weekly, Brooke asked to be taken off the will following an argument with her father in 2023. In its reporting, TMZ wrote: “Brooke says money never mattered… telling us all she ever wanted was the best for Hulk. She says she didn’t want money in return, she wanted his time, honesty, and love.” Hogan died from a heart attack in July, with the documents showing he left behind $4 million in rights to publicity, $200,000 in cryptocurrency, property worth $799,000, and any possible winnings from a medical malpractice lawsuit relating to surgery he underwent towards the end of his life.
A Secret Service employee has been put on leave after posting about "karma" in relation to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. According to the New York Post, Anthony Pough wrote on Facebook, "If you are Mourning [sic] this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show." Pough had also shared a clip of Kirk—who was fatally shot during an appearance at Utah Valley University—suggesting that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Democratic former congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and others were "affirmative action picks," according to the Post. "At the end of the day, you answer to GOD and speak things into existence. You can only circumvent karma, she doesnt [sic] leave," Pough added. A Secret Service spokesperson told the Post: "The U.S. Secret Service will not tolerate any behavior which violates our code of conduct. We are aware of the employee's social media post from today, and the individual has been placed on administrative leave as we investigate the matter."
Brazil’s Supreme Court on Thursday convicted Jair Bolsonaro of plotting a military coup and attempting to abolish Brazil’s democracy, and hours later sentenced the 70-year-old former president to 27 years and three months in prison. The vote was 4 to 1. In 2022, Bolsonaro allegedly planned to stay in office and overturn the election by poisoning left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after he unseated Bolsonaro. Then, on Jan. 8, 2023, his supporters stormed the Supreme Court, Congress, and Presidential Palace, causing “damage of an Amazonian scale,” said Judge Luiz Fux. While the alt-right populist has been awaiting his sentence under home arrest, his son, Eduardo, has been lobbying the Trump administration to intervene in the case, per The New York Times. Trump, in turn, has imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazil, reportedly targeting them for political reasons. Reacting to the sentence, Trump said: “That’s very much like they tried to do with me. But they didn’t get away with it at all.” Bolsonaro’s lawyers can appeal the sentence, but not the verdict.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Russian and Chinese bots are stoking “violence” online in the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination. The conservative activist was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University, and officials have yet to catch the killer. Speaking at a press conference in Utah on Thursday to share new information about the person of interest in Kirk’s murder, Cox also addressed what he called a “tremendous amount of disinformation” online in the wake of the shooting. Acknowledging they are tracking the disturbing content on social media, Cox said, “What we’re seeing is our adversaries want violence. We have bots from Russia, China, all over the world that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence.” He did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but added, “We’ll have more to say about that in the days and weeks to come.” In the days since Kirk’s murder, social media has been flooded with conspiracy theories and online feuds, as well as graphic footage of Kirk’s shooting. President Donald Trump quickly blamed the “radical left” for the murder. The governor suggested people “turn off those streams and spend a little more time with our families. We desperately need some healing.” Cox also confirmed that Utah will “pursue the death penalty in this case.”
Few things are more frustrating than a stuffy nose and sinus pressure, whether from allergies or illness. As the air turns colder and drier with the change of seasons, congestion can make it tougher to breathe, sleep, or go about your day. If you're looking for a drug-free remedy that actually works, Soundhealth's new FDA-approved headband may help. The headband uses sound therapy to relieve nasal congestion in minutes—no side effects or mess. The Sonu Band uses AI technology to produce acoustic frequencies personalized to your face. Before putting the headband on, patients can Sonu. It creates a digital map of their sinuses to calculate the optimal frequency for relief. The app also offers detailed insights into personalized allergy forecasts and voice-enabled nasal breathing assessments.
When the headband is put on, it uses the optimal sound waves based on your facial scan to gently vibrate the nasal cavities to reduce swelling, open passages, and drain mucus. According to the brand, the Sonu is the only FDA-approved device equivalent to or better than the leading nasal steroid spray, calming down symptoms of allergies, inflammation, and congestion. If you’re looking for quick relief from congestion, pressure, and pain sans meds or sprays, this wearable is the ultimate alternative.
The Carolina Panthers fired an employee on Thursday due to a social media post regarding the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Charlie Rock, a football communications coordinator for the team, posted an image of Kirk on his personal Instagram along with text that read, “Why are yall sad? Your man said it was worth it ...,” just hours after the Conservative activist was killed in Utah. Rock’s statement was a possible reference to an April 2023 quote from Kirk, in which he said, “I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.” The NFL team posted on X Thursday that “the views expressed by our employees are their own.” Rock started with the football organization in 2024 as an intern in the same department, and had recently been promoted to a full-time position, The Charlotte Observer reported. A source briefed on the decision confirmed the firing to the Daily Beast.
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke last Friday, according to a report from TMZ. Lawler’s daughter Heather told the publication that the 75-year-old retired wrestler and commentator is resting and recovering safely at home, and that he should be able to return to regular activity in a matter of weeks. It is the third stroke Lawler has suffered in the past decade following incidents in 2018 and 2023. Lawler also suffered a heart attack while commentating Monday Night Raw in 2012. Lawler wrestled in the eighties and nineties in what was then known as the WWF, but is best known to modern audiences for his commentary. Lawler has been the color commentator on many of WWE’s iconic matches, such as when The Undertaker threw Mankind through the cage in their 1998 Hell in a Cell match.
Authorities in Colorado have named the shooter who injured two students at Evergreen High School on Wednesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that Desmond Holly, 16, opened fire and repeatedly reloaded inside the school before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that Holly’s motive is not yet known, but that he “was radicalized by some extremist network.” The shooting resulted in the hospitalization of two students, one of whom is still in critical condition. FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that his agency is assisting local law enforcement in its response. News of the shooting emerged shortly after word spread online that conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot at an event in Utah. Kirk was scheduled to speak at an event in Colorado on Thursday, but he died from his wounds. Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert triggered a verbal skirmish Wednesday with another Colorado congresswoman, Rep. Brittany Petterson, when Boebert followed up a silent moment of prayer for Kirk on the House floor by proposing a vocal prayer. Petterson pointed out that the Evergreen shooting did not receive that response, and shouting ensued from Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.
Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill enjoyed global success as Luke Skywalker, cementing his reputation as an international superstar. However, the role came at a cost. The now 73-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter director Milos Forman rejected him for a part in the award-winning 1984 musical Amadeus, despite Hamill’s prior experience on the Broadway version. “I said, ‘Milos, I played Amadeus on Broadway and in the national tour, and I was wondering if there was a chance you’d consider me for the part,’ ” Hamill said. “And he laughed. ‘No, no, no, because no one is to be believing that THE Luke Spacewalker is THE Mozart!’” While Hamill said he understood, he admitted he was disappointed. “But everyone has their own trajectory. I had my challenges, and other people have different challenges,” he said. Tom Hulce was cast as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which earned him an Oscar nomination, however he lost to his co-star, F. Murray Abraham. The film, Amadeus, did win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Reflecting on his career, Hamill shared that he was happy to be a “working stiff” rather than a “Tom Cruise.” “I don’t have to be a leading man... All I wanted to do when I started out was make a living doing what I love to do. I didn’t want to be Tom Cruise. And, by those standards, I succeeded far beyond my expectations,” he said.
From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax's innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.
This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.
Singer Benson Boone and his actress girlfriend, Maggie Thurmon have split after three years together. The couple made their official debut in March of 2024 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Award viewing party. They then confirmed their romance on Instagram later that year. Boone went on to tell Entertainment Tonight, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is,” later stating, “She’s just the sweetest and the kindest. And she’s a beautiful girl, so I can’t help it.” An insider told Us Weekly that the couple broke up earlier this week. The reason for the split is unclear. However, fans had an inkling of the couple’s end when they noticed Boone and Thurmon, who has starred in 2023’s The Other Zoey, were no longer following each other on social media. Before their breakup, Thumon had attended many of Boone’s concerts and was most recently at his show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 7. Two days later, Boone told fans at his show in Nashville that he’d had “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage” to distract himself. Boone is currently on his American Heart World Tour, which started in August and has 50 dates scheduled through November.
A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Hollywood Burbank Airport experienced engine failure and safely diverted to Los Angeles International Airport. Flight 1394 was on its way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before the crew became aware of the engine’s issue. “Following the uneventful landing, the aircraft taxied to a gate at LAX, where we accommodated our Customers on the next flight to Phoenix,” said the Southwest’s spokesperson. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Hill they are working to investigate the incident. This scary incident came just one day after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released findings of its investigation into a Delta Airlines flight that suffered “significant turbulence” in July. The Delta Flight was en route to Amsterdam from Salt Lake City when it was diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after experiencing heavy turbulence. The NTSP reported that 24 of the 246 passengers had to receive medical attention, and two cabin crew members sustained serious injuries.