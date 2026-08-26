Secret Service Goons Put on Leave as Trump Faces Embarrassing Leaks

Three Secret Service officials including the agency’s top spokesperson have been suspended as investigators probe a series of leaks that have embarrassed President Donald Trump.

A source told CNN that the agency’s director of communications, Anthony Guglielmi, was among those suspended, and that all three people are from the comms office.

During the probe, they have been restricted from using their security clearances or work devices, the source added.

“Three non-law enforcement personnel at the U.S. Secret Service have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into potential misconduct,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “Per policy, this incident is being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsibility. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

CNN reports that Guglielmi has been suspended. Secret Service

The statement continued, saying that the agency’s work demands “unwavering commitment to duty, honesty, and courage.”

The Secret Service has been in the spotlight of late. Security failures on the day of the attempted assassination of Trump at a July 2024 election rally in Pennsylvania raised questions about the agency’s effectiveness, only for the same questions to be raised again when a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April this year.

Earlier this month, it was revealed by the Washington Post that the agency oversaw an elaborate scheme to remove Trump from Air Force One, via a catering truck, to a different aircraft after a NATO summit in Turkey because of a potential threat from Iran.

The people were non-law enforcement personnel. Kevin Carter/Kevin Carter/Getty Images

“I just follow what they’d like to do. So I go by Secret Service. And the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety, but they wanted me to do it, so I do it. I do what they say,” Trump said after the ruse in Turkey, adding, “I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats.”

A month earlier, after the Justice Department subpoenaed New York Times journalists who reported security concerns about the Qatari-gifted aircraft intended as the next Air Force One, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and FBI Director Kash Patel personally spearheaded an expansive dragnet to uncover who leaked the story.

Sources told CNN that federal investigators converged on White House grounds, cornering officials and demanding they surrender their personal mobile devices for forensic inspection.

According to an explosive MS NOW report from July, frustrated Secret Service agents assigned to Vice President JD Vance and his family had become “fed up” with their “inappropriate,” last-minute, taxpayer-funded travel demands.

Among the vice president’s demands was a request for a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter to transport his young son to a golf lesson.

Sources told the publication the vice president is demanding “royal treatment” for himself and his family from the under-resourced agents.

The MS NOW story also included coins and stickers that read “Bobcat OTR Survivors Club,” a reference to Vance’s Secret Service code name “Bobcat” and his frequent “off the record” trips. They also include the motto “Advance. OTR. Repeat.”

One of the coins and stickers made by agents using Vance’s codename “Bobcat.” MS NOW

Another carried the motto “Advance. OTR. Repeat,” nodding to the idea that agents are forced to make futile preparations for planned trips that are then changed at the last minute. MS NOW

A week after the MS Now report dropped, the Secret Service announced that a member of Vance’s security team had been suspended and was under investigation for allegedly leaking sensitive information. The probe is ongoing.

“Any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated,” Anthony Guglielmi, who has now himself reportedly been suspended, said.