Secret Service Intervened in Strange Case of Hunter Biden’s Missing Gun in 2018, Says Report
In October 2018, a string of bizarre events reportedly happened in Delaware revolving around President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and his gun. According to a police report obtained by Politico, Hunter’s sister-in-law Hallie, who he began a relationship with after his brother Beau died, took the gun and threw it in a public trash can. When she went to retrieve it later that day, it had gone missing. The missing firearm caused a lot of concern, partly because the trash can was right across from a high school, so police got involved. However, according to Politico, so did the Secret Service. Agents reportedly asked the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun to hand over paperwork related to the sale, but the owner refused because he was worried the Secret Service would hide Hunter’s ownership of the gun if it became involved in a crime. The Secret Service told Politico it has no record of its agents being involved, and Joe Biden, who was not under official protection in 2018, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement. No charges or arrests were made, and the gun was handed in days later.