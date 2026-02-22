Secret Service Kills Armed Man Outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

An armed man was fatally shot by the U.S. Secret Service on Sunday outside of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Secret Service said Sunday that a man in his early 20s, who has not been identified, was killed after breaching the property while holding what appeared to be a “shotgun and a fuel can.” The president is in Washington, D.C.

A joint investigation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is underway.

The White House deferred to the FBI and Secret Service for comment.

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026