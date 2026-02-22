Politics

Secret Service Kills Armed Man Outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

LETHAL ENCOUNTER

The man appeared to be holding a shotgun and fuel can.

Laura Esposito
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

GettyImages-1245290312_wvxc39
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty

An armed man was fatally shot by the U.S. Secret Service on Sunday outside of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

The Secret Service said Sunday that a man in his early 20s, who has not been identified, was killed after breaching the property while holding what appeared to be a “shotgun and a fuel can.” The president is in Washington, D.C.

A joint investigation between the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is underway.

The White House deferred to the FBI and Secret Service for comment.

This is a developing story.

laura.esposito@thedailybeast.com

