Secret Service Paid Trump Properties $2 Million to Protect President Trump
SHADY AF
Newly disclosed records show that the Secret Service spent approximately $2 million at Trump properties during the course of Donald Trump’s presidency. Though all presidents and their families customarily receive security, these expenses were not made at private residences, but at the former president’s business ventures. A top expense for taxpayers was the 146 visits Trump made to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. In total, the Secret Service paid the private club $300,000 for security while Trump and his family were the property, non-profit organization Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington reports. The documents, obtained by CREW through the Freedom of Information Act, also show that the Secret Service spent at least $850,000 at Trump’s golf properties and at least $400,000 at Trump hotels.