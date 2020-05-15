Secret Service Pays $179,000 to Rent Golf Carts in Bedminster, Where Trump Owns a Golf Course
The Secret Service has signed a $179,000 contract to rent golf carts and other vehicles over summer in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Trump owns a golf club, The Washington Post reports. It’s not clear what, or who, the vehicles will be used for but in previous years similar contracts were signed in preparation for Trump’s visit to his golf club. The carts were rented from private New York company Associates Golf Car Service, according to federal spending records posted online. Trump has visited his properties 250 times as president, including 22 visits to Bedminster. The Secret Service previously paid Trump’s company $17,000 per month to rent a four-room cottage at the Bedminster club—part of more than $970,000 that the U.S. government has paid to Trump’s company since he took office.