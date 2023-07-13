Secret Service Presents Its Findings on the White House Cocaine Baggie

A Secret Service probe into who left a small bag of cocaine in the White House earlier this month has concluded without a suspect being identified, the Secret Service conceded on Thursday.

“At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence,” the agency said in a press release.

The determination puts a disappointing cap on a bizarre saga for the Biden administration, which had promised to conduct a thorough investigation. Conservative pundits had seized on the discovery, pointing a finger at Hunter Biden despite there being no evidence implicating the president’s son.

That probe appears to have turned up nothing, however. Sources told CNN there was no clear suspect despite investigators combing through visitor logs and watching hours of surveillance footage in the days that preceded the July 2 discovery. The baggie was found in a cubby hole in the West Wing where staff-led tours of the White House pass through.

A summary of the agency’s findings, obtained by the Associated Press, said that no fingerprints or DNA were found on the baggie despite it being examined by an FBI crime lab.

The Secret Service was reportedly unsure of the exact day the cocaine was left in the White House, with sources telling CNN the cubby was in a blind spot for security cameras.

In their statement, the Secret Service conceded “there was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area.”

The lack of leads forced authorities to close their investigation, the Secret Service said.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” the agency said.

Outrage ensued from Republicans, who remain hell-bent on continuing the probe despite the Secret Service’s admission there are no leads left to chase.

In an impromptu press conference Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called on the Secret Service to order drug tests for hundreds of people who visited or work in the White House to see if any results returned positive for cocaine.

“It makes no sense to me whatsoever why they would not follow through on one simple task, and that’s to drug test a list of 500 people that they have that are potential suspects for this,” Greene said. “This was a failure of this investigation.”