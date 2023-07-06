Republicans Continue to Blame Hunter Biden for White House Cocaine Saga

The discovery of cocaine in the White House on Sunday has prompted several Republicans to hone in on President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a potential culprit—despite little evidence to suggest he was behind the discovery.

The small baggie of drugs was found in a high-traffic area of the West Wing where guests on tours of the building leave their phones and other belongings—while the president’s entire family was away on vacation for the Fourth of July weekend.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Hannity, however, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) stated multiple times that he had concerns about Hunter Biden, who has openly spoken of a prior addiction to crack cocaine but claims to have been sober for years.

“Obviously there are a lot of explanations that could be made for what happened there,” Comer began before talking at length about the 53-year-old First Son.

“We are concerned about the fact that the president’s son, who we’ve said for seven months now is a risk to our national security, is spending so much time in the White House,” Comer said.

“The people that he associated himself with for a four-year time period are very questionable characters,” continued the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who has made questionable allegations of a “bribery scheme” involving President Biden. “Many of them are incarcerated. Many of them are in court and are currently going through many trials of potential wrongdoing. And of course drug use. There are pictures. He took pictures of himself smoking crack while he was driving. Pictures of himself in his laptop. It would be difficult to deny that. So we are concerned about that.”

Comer’s sentiment could be heard earlier in the day from Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) during an interview on Fox.

“[President Biden] continues to have somebody with a history of drug addiction in the White House,” Issa said on The Story With Martha MacCallum. “It is not a small problem that we find cocaine after Hunter Biden has been in The White House. And people roll their eyes and say, ‘You know, we’ve never had this before. What’s changed?’”

Similarly, Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene singled out Hunter Biden in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“Don’t worry @PressSec, we Oversight Republicans are going to ask Secret Service about cocaine found in the WH,” Greene wrote, in reference to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre directing a reporter’s questions to the Secret Service, which is conducting an investigation.

“I’d also like to know if WH staff and admin, as well as Hunter Biden, can all pass a drug test,” Greene added. “And what list of meds or drugs is Joe taking?”

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake also joined in, saying on Newsmax that if she were a member of law enforcement, she would “start by asking a few questions of Hunter Biden.”

Yet it was none other than former President Donald Trump who tried to make the most direct argument about the source of the illegal substance.

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, lobbing the accusation not only at Hunter Biden but the president as well.

At least one Fox host, however, spoke out about the “cheap shots” Republicans were throwing at the younger Biden. Anchor Cheryl Casone said during the network’s midday panel show Outnumbered: “He is a recovering addict. Nobody wants to see him regress or slip back into addiction. And I think the comments were tasteless.”

President Biden on Wednesday did not respond to reporters’ hurried questions on the subject at the conclusion of a meeting with the Swedish prime minister.