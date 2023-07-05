Trump Really Wants to Believe White House Cocaine Belonged to a Biden
‘CRACKHEAD’
It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to share his two cents on the mysterious white powder discovered in the White House—which was later proven to contain cocaine. “Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!” The ex-president alleges the “Fake News Media” will make the story “vanish” by saying the powder was actually ground up Aspirin. In a second Truth Social post, Trump went off, as usual, about the supposed unfair treatment he receives in comparison. “Where are the White House SECURITY TAPES, like the ones I openly and happily gave to Deranged Jack Smith, which will quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from??? They already know the answer, but probably don’t like it!” he wrote.