Secret Service Says More Needs to Be Done to Stop ‘Incel’ Attacks
GROWING THREAT
In a 26-page report released Tuesday, the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center urged early intervention and better threat assessments to prevent men spurred by rejection by women to resort to violence. The report, which covered specific cases in the growing “incel movement,” cited the 2018 attack on a yoga studio in Tallahassee, Florida, which led a gunman to kill two women and injure four others before killing himself. The assailant Scott Beierle had previously been arrested for groping women and wrote a 70,000-word “story” that featured a man killing women before killing himself. Another case involved the attack on Judge Esther Salas by Roy Den Hollander, a misogynist who believed “manhood is in serious jeopardy in America.” He killed Salas’ 20-year-old son. Lina Alathari, the head of the NTAC, told CBS News that identifying and acting on early warning signs was crucial. “If you have a trained professional in threat assessment, in identifying warning signs and knowing what the proper resources are available, that’s when you have success stories,” she said.