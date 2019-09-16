CHEAT SHEET
THE LIFE AQUATIC
Secret Service Requests Jet Skis to Better Protect Trump Family at Mar-a-Lago
The U.S. Secret Service has formally requested the purchase of two jet skis in order to better protect President Trump and his family during their frequent stays at their vacation homes. “President Trump and his family spend several weeks throughout the year in Mara Lago FL and Hamptons NY. The first family is very active in water sports,” reads the Secret Service’s order request, which was first noted by NBC News’ Scott McFarlane. “Several family members along with their guest participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible.” According to the request, special agents have been renting the watercraft with “their own personal funds to allow them to be near the protectees in various water environments.”
“The United States Secret Service (USSS) has a requirement for the purchase of 2 Kawaski Jet Ski’s and 1 Dual Trailer,” reads the agency’s request submitted Monday. Kawaski jet skis retail for $9,999, and upwards of $15,299. The request notes that Secret Service “rescue swimmers who travel with former President Obama and his family in Hawaii have partnered with local police and rescue agencies” to use jet skis for the same reason.