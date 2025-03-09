Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Outside the White House
The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House on Sunday morning, CNN reported. Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s chief of communications, said that the agency received intel about a “suicidal individual” traveling from Indiana to Washington D.C. and spotted a person matching his description in a parked car near 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Guglielmi said. No agents were injured, but the man was later taken to a hospital. His condition was not released. President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the confrontation. DC Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the incident.
