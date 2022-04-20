Secret Service Shoots ‘Intruder’ Dead at Peruvian Ambassador’s Home
HOME INVASION
The Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C., saw gunfire early Wednesday morning after Secret Service officers shot dead an intruder who had broken into the ambassador’s home. Authorities were initially called by family members reporting a burglary and discovered broken windows and doors at the back of the home when they arrived. According to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee, officers shot at the intruder “following a confrontation” and attempting to nab him with a taser. The Secret Service, which holds jurisdiction at diplomatic residences and international embassies, did not report any injuries to officers, but the intruder was declared dead at the scene. Both the Peruvian ambassador and his wife were at home at the time of the intrusion. “We don’t see these types of incidents around here, this is totally out of the ordinary,” Contee said at a press conference. “I can’t recall the last time we had this type of incident on the property of one of our ambassadors.” The intruder’s motives remain unclear and under investigation.