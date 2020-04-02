Secret Service Signs Mysterious $45K Contract for Golf Carts Near Trump’s Virginia Club, Says Report

Read it at The Washington Post
Well, who could this be? The Secret Service this week reportedly signed a $45,000 contract to rent a fleet of golf carts, saying in a filing that it needed them to protect an unnamed “dignitary” in Sterling, Virginia—home to one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs. The Washington Post reported that the contract was signed Monday and took effect Wednesday. It will see the Secret Service, which described the contract as an “emergency order,” rent 30 golf carts until the end of September. Trump has not played golf for some time as he attempts to get a grip on America’s coronavirus pandemic. His last visit to a golf course was March 8, according to the Post. All of Virginia is under a stay-at-home order, but the order allowed golf courses, including Trump’s, to remain open as long as golfers stay six feet apart.