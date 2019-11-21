BIG SPENDER
Secret Service Spends Over $250K at Trump Properties in First Five Months of 2017
The Secret Service spent over a quarter of a million dollars at President Trump’s properties between late January and early June of 2017, Politico reports. The majority of the expenditures, totaling $254,020.94, occurred at Trump’s golf clubs and were listed in a blanket category called “Trump National Golf Club.” Several charges of $10,000 or less were recorded on the same day, suggesting they were made at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida—which reportedly can’t process charges over $10,000. Trump has reportedly visited Mar-a-Lago over 100 times since he became president. The agency also spent over $45,000 at Trump Hotel Las Vegas in March 2017, and over $32,000 at Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel over the course of those five months in 2017. D.C.’s Trump International Hotel is a frequent destination for the president, and his allies often host fundraisers and events there. The Secret Service has not spoken publicly about the expenses.