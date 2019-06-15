1. UH OH

Secret Service Stops Person Trying to Jump White House Security Barrier

Allison Quinn

Breaking News Reporter

Secret Service agents stopped a person trying to cross a White House security barrier on Friday night. The agency said the attempted fence-jumping incident happened at about 9:10 p.m. on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence but the individual was immediately apprehended. The unnamed suspect has been charged with assaulting a police officer and unlawful entry. No other details were immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if President Trump was on the premises at the time of the incident.

