Secret Service Tackles Man Outside White House

A man was tackled and taken into custody by Secret Service agents on Thursday after trying to breach the White House fence. The individual, who has not yet been identified, dashed toward an entrance gate and tried to scale the perimeter fence, but was swiftly intercepted shortly after 11:30 a.m. A local witness told the Daily Mail that agents swarmed the area in the moments following the incident, which occurred while President Donald Trump was still on the premises before he left for an event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Newsweek reported that a Secret Service officer sustained a minor cut in the scuffle. Both the officer and the suspect were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The immediate area was eventually cleared, but a heavy security presence remained around the entrance gate. Reached for comment, the White House confirmed the incident and referred the Daily Beast to the Secret Service. The Secret Service did not immediately return a request for comment.

Daily Mail