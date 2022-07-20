Secret Service Trolls Jan. 6 Panel by Handing Over a Single Text Message: Report
THANKS FOR NOTHING
The Secret Service on Tuesday gave a single text message to the House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, according to reports. The Guardian cited two anonymous sources saying the Secret Service claimed the text was the only message responsive to a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel requesting all communications from the 48 hours before and including the insurrection in 2021. The agency promised to search for further texts and phone records but said they were likely to be irretrievably lost. Investigators reportedly learned that the texts had been wiped during an agency-wide reset of phones on Jan. 27, 2021, just 11 days after the communications were requested by Congress and agents were reminded to back up their phone data.