Trump Set to Give Outdoor Speeches Behind Bulletproof Glass
UNBREAKABLE
The Secret Service has approved a new security plan that will allow former President Donald Trump to use bulletproof glass while speaking at outdoor rallies, sources first confirmed to ABC News on Thursday. This method of security is typically reserved only for sitting presidents and vice presidents. The specialized glass is sourced through the Department of Defense. “Former presidents and candidates don’t normally get bulletproof glass or support from DoD,” a Secret Service source told the Washington Post. “This glass needs to be brought in on trucks and vans.” The security ramp up comes just over one month after a gunman opened fire at the former president while he was speaking at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump, whose large, outdoor gatherings have become a hallmark of his three campaigns for the presidency, has not held an event outdoors since then.