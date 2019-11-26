CHEAT SHEET
    Secret New ‘Star Wars’ Script Wound Up on eBay

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Security around the last installment of the Star Wars saga was “insane,” according to director J.J. Abrams. But a copy of the script still ended up on eBay after one of the stars left it under a bed. “It was found by someone who was cleaning their place and it was given to someone else who then went to sell it on eBay,” Abrams said on Good Morning America. “Someone at the company said there’s a script that looks like it’s a legit script that's for sale on eBay,” he added. “They got it back before it sold.” Abrams said post-production on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wrapped this week; it opens on Dec. 20.

