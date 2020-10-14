Secret Trump Foreign Campaign Contribution Probe Mysteriously Dropped: Report
SNEAKY
A secret three-year long investigation by federal prosecutors into whether an illegal foreign campaign contribution helped President Donald Trump's 2016 victory was mysteriously dropped in the summer without anyone ever hearing about it, according to CNN. Prosecutors reportedly believed money in an Egyptian state-owned bank could have potentially backed millions of dollars that Trump donated to his own campaign just days before his win four years ago for presidency. The investigation was reportedly kept so secret that investigators at one point locked an entire floor down of a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse so that Robert Mueller's team could carry out a closed-door court proceeding. While it's uncertain that investigators ever had legitimate evidence of a relevant bank transfer from the Egyptian bank, multiple sources told CNN there was sufficient information to defend the subpoena and maintain the criminal campaign finance investigation even after Mueller's probe was completed. Prosecutors reportedly never found out whether Trump was indebted to a foreign power and the case was dropped without any charges.