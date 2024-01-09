Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Has Prostate Cancer, Doctors Say

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently underwent a prostatectomy, “to treat and cure prostate cancer,” according to a statement issued Tuesday afternoon by the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

The cancer was first detected in early December, and Austin was admitted to the hospital for a one-night stay to have the prostatectomy on Dec. 22, the statement says. He was then readmitted on Jan. 1 with complications stemming from a urinary tract infection, according to the statement, which says the infection “has now cleared.”

“His prostate cancer was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent,” Austin’s physicians said in the statement.

