    1

    Blinken Tests Positive for COVID After White House Correspondents’ Dinner

    ANOTHER ONE

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Media Reporter

    Carlos Barria/Pool/Reuters

    Another COVID case has struck the Biden administration. This time, it’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. “The Secretary is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. “He tested negative on Tuesday and again as recently as this morning. The Secretary has not seen President Biden in person for several days, and the President is not considered a close contact according to guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).” Notably, Blinken attended the White House correspondents dinner this past weekend in Washington, D.C., which has since resulted in a handful of cases.

