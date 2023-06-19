Blinken Holds Surprise Meeting With Xi Jinping Over U.S.-China Relations
SHOCKER
In Beijing on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss mending the relations between the two superpowers. Xi stressed that the world needed a “generally stable” relationship between the two countries, which “bears on the future and destiny of humanity.” The pair were reportedly able to make progress on a few issues, though those were unspecified. Blinken’s visit to Beijing marks the highest-level American appointment with government officials on Chinese soil since Biden took office in 2021. The secretary of state was originally meant to travel to Beijing earlier this year in February, but the plans were called off after the reported news of a Chinese spy balloon in U.S. airspace.