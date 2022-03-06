Secretary of State Antony Blinken: U.S. Is Working to Get Brittney Griner Released
‘EVERY POSSIBLE ASSISTANCE’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to reports of Russia arresting WNBA star Brittney Griner, saying the U.S. will provide as much assistance as it can. “There’s only so much I can say given the privacy considerations,” he said during a press conference alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu. “Whenever an American is detained anywhere in the world, we of course stand ready to provide every possible assistance, and that includes in Russia.” Blinken said an embassy team was working specifically on Griner’s case, and also reiterated calls for Russia to release Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, both of whom were imprisoned in the country in recent years. Griner’s apparent arrest at a Russian airport last month—allegedly over vape pen cartridges—was first reported Saturday.