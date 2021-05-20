Blinken and Lavrov at First Meeting: Things Are Tense, but We’re Trying
‘SERIOUS DIFFERENCES’
In their first ever meeting Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken met with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov acknowledged their “serious differences” but pledged to work together. During a nearly two-hour Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland, both officials acknowledged the fractious history between the two countries. “It’s no secret we have our differences,” said Blinken, who emphasized that Washington would respond to provocative acts from Russia. However, Blinken went on to say the two countries could work together to deal with climate change, conflict in the Middle East, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Communicating through a translator, Lavrov hit similar notes, saying the countries have “serious differences” but calling for “mutual respect” and collaboration between the two nations where possible. The Russian foreign minister later referred to the meeting as “constructive” and said plans were in the works for a meeting between President Joe Biden and President Vladimir Putin.