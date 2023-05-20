Secretive Nonprofit Pays for DeSantis’ Jet-Setting: NYT

CHEAT SHEET
Some of Ron DeSantis’ travel around the country and world—while he is technically not a 2024 candidate—has been paid for by a Michigan nonprofit that will not say who donates the money, The New York Times reported. The Florida governor is expected to announce he is running for the Republican nomination for president any day now. Until then, he has been able to avoid donor transparency rules during his jet-setting, ostensibly for a book tour. “Voters deserve this information because they have a right to know who is trying to influence their elected officials and whether their leaders are prioritizing public good over the interests of their big-money benefactors,” Trevor Potter, the president of Campaign Legal Center, told the newspaper.