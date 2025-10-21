Security at Charlie Kirk Memorial Cost Taxpayers $2.6 Million

The Secret Service paid an event company $2.6 million to protect the high-profiles attendees at Charlie Kirk’s massive stadium memorial last month, according to TMZ. The Sept. 21 ceremony for the late right-wing commentator at a packed State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona drew President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and other administration officials and celebrities. The president and other speakers—including Kirk’s widow Erika—used the memorial to mark Kirk’s assassination as a sign of his martyrdom. TMZ reports that the Secret Service paid ARCUS Group $2.6 million secure the perimeter around the stadium, which can hold around 70,000 people, citing documents the outlet has obtained. The Daily Beast has reached out to the Secret Service for comment. ARCUS previously provided perimeter protection for Trump’s 2025 presidential inauguration, and both the 2024 Republican and Democratic National Conventions, according to the company’s website. During his speech at the memorial, Trump declared that he “disagreed” with Kirk’s approach to dealing with opponents. “I hate my opponent, and I don’t want the best for them. I’m sorry,” the 79-year-old president said. Kirk was shot in the neck and killed at a Utah college event on Sept. 10. He was 31.