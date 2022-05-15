‘Security Event’ Disrupts Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Vegas

Read it at Variety
A yet unidentified “security event” briefly halted the first day of the two-day Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas, which headlines Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario, according to Variety. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, chaos ensued after someone reportedly said they heard gunshots. As the crowd scrambled over barriers to the gates, a giant message on the stage urged revelers to stay put rather than cause a stampede. Police said no gunshots were fired, but say they are investigating what caused the panic.