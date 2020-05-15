Security Footage Shows Ahmaud Arbery Visiting Construction Site Multiple Times
Security footage from the unfinished construction site near where Ahmaud Arbery was killed show the 25-year-old visiting several times in the year before his death, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the footage as part of its investigation into Arbery’s death in February. Motion-activated cameras notified the owner, Larry English, of someone’s presence on his property in Brunswick, Georgia, each time, and police responded but never encountered anyone. Arbery’s legal team told the Journal-Constitution, “This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us. Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period. Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property.” The 25-year-old black man was jogging in February when Gregory and Travis McMichael, two white men, pursued and shot him. They say they believed he was responsible for burglaries in the neighborhood. They both have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.