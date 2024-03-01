Security Footage Shows Missing Toddler With Mom’s Boyfriend Days Before He Vanished
SEARCH CONTINUES
New surveillance footage shows 3-year-old Elijah Vue accompanied by his mother’s boyfriend just days before he went missing last week. On Tuesday, Feb. 20 an Amber Alert was issued for the toddler. His mother, Karin Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, were both arrested and are facing charges of child neglect. In the new photographs provided to Action 2 News, Elijah can be seen with Vang in Ross Auto Service in Two Rivers, Wisconsin days before he went missing. The owner of the shop said he did not notice anything abnormal about their behavior and that Vue was sitting quietly. Vang told police that Elijah’s mother sent him to stay with him so he could teach the toddler “how to be a man.” Vang said he took a nap on Tuesday morning and woke up to find that Elijah was missing. Reports of the footage come just days after police and family held a tearful press conference. Two Rivers police say they are now focusing their search on storm sewers, according to Action 2.