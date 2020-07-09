Security Guard Charged With Murder for Allegedly Shooting Customer Not Wearing a Mask
A security guard in Southern California has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask over his face. Umeir Hawkins, 38, and his wife Sabrina Carter, 50, were arrested Monday in connection with the Sunday night death of Jerry Lewis, 50, in Gardena, California. Prosecutors allege that while Lewis waited for a tow truck, he visited a store where Hawkins was working security, and the two began arguing over Lewis not wearing a mask required as a coronavirus precaution. Lewis left, returned, and began physically fighting with Hawkins. Carter, also waiting in the parking lot, then allegedly drew a handgun and entered the store, aiming her gun at Lewis and other customers. The fight then abated, but as Lewis left, Hawkins allegedly shot him. The guard is charged with murder. Both he and Carter are charged with felony possession of a handgun.