‘Heart of Gold’: Security Guard Identified as Boise Mall Shooting Victim
R.I.P.
Family members have publicly identified one of the victims of Monday afternoon’s mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall as Jo Acker, a mall security guard. Acker was one of two people killed in the shooting; four people were also injured, including a Boise police officer. A suspect, unidentified as of Tuesday, later died.
On a Facebook profile, Acker wrote that she was a trans woman who preferred to be called Jo however some family members identified Acker as “Joe” or “Joseph.” Acker’s sister, Shawna Lannigan, wrote on Facebook wrote that Acker had an “enormous heart of gold,” and she couldn’t “put into words how completely devastated and shattered” she was. Another sister, Tiffany Luna, said, “We have all lost a friend, a brother, a son, a father, a grand son, a nephew, someone we loved.” A friend, Dominique Cairistiona, said Acker was “absolutely adored by everyone who knew her... Her heart was bigger than the sun.”