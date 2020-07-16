Security Guard Sacked for Barring Black Vogue Editor From Entering Office

Read it at BBC
British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful said he was racially profiled by a security guard who wouldn’t let him enter the magazine’s office building and then reportedly told Enninful to “use the loading bay” entrance instead. “It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin,” Enninful wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post. Enninful said Condé Nast quickly dismissed the guard, who worked for a contractor. The guard is reportedly under investigation by the contracting company.