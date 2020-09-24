Security Officer Assigned to Health Secretary Alex Azar Tests Positive for COVID
CLOSE CALL
A member of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar’s security detail tested positive for the new coronavirus this week, Politico reports. In response, the security agent has been quarantined, Azar himself has been tested, and the agency has implemented extra cleanings in its buildings. The agent is the first person in close proximity to Azar to become infected with the virus, according to Politico. A spokesperson for the department said in a statement, “Secretary Azar practices social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC and wears a cloth face mask in any setting where social distancing isn’t possible. Furthermore, he is tested regularly for COVID-19 before attending meetings at the White House and the results of all tests have been negative.”