Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, researched COVID-19 symptoms in the days leading up to her death, TMZ reported. According to a new investigation, Arakawa was looking up answers to symptoms Hackman was experiencing just days before she passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. A report released by New Mexico officials, obtained by the outlet, reveals that the 65-year-old had bookmarks open on her computer from Feb. 8 and the morning of Feb. 12—the latter being the day she died—that indicated she looked up dizziness and nosebleeds as COVID symptoms. Hackman died of heart complications six days later on Feb. 18. An email to her masseuse shows that Hackman woke up with the flu or cold-like symptoms on Feb. 11. Although his COVID test came back negative, Arakawa claimed that she rescheduled her appointment “out of an abundance of caution.” Her search history also shows that she bought several Boost Oxygen canisters on Feb. 11. Her final search on the morning of Feb. 12 was for a Santa Fe healthcare provider. Earlier Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Public Health reported rodent excrement in the pair’s mansion. The Hantavirus spreads through rat droppings and pee and usually starts with flu-like symptoms.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered App Will Turn You Into a Language ExpertWORD?Celebrate Promova's sixth birthday with 50 percent off all of its subscription-based language learning plans.
Shop with ScoutedKick Off Hiking Season With Merrell's New Outdoor Shoe DropsA STEP ABOVEMerrell's new Nova and Antora trail shoes are musts for any outdoor enthusiasts.
Shop with ScoutedThis AI-Powered Smart Bike Is Engineered to Get You Fit FastRIDE ONThe Carol Bike uses AI personalization technology to give you maximum results in the shortest time possible.
Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.
Texas Christian University star Sedona Prince was not picked Monday during the 2025 Women’s National Basketball Association draft following allegations of sexual assault and abuse that have trailed her throughout her career. Basketball fans predicted that the 6-foot-7 center, who has become a social media celebrity with 2.5 million TikTok followers, would be among the first to be picked during this week’s selection, but her name was not among the 38 players called. Prince, 24, was also not invited to the live event. It is her last collegiate season and one of her final chances to land a spot on a prestigious national team. Prince has been followed by a string of allegations, all of which she has denied. In February, The Washington Post reported that she had gotten into a physical altercation with her ex-girlfriend. Both filed domestic violence reports against each other and sustained minor injuries. Months earlier, another woman alleged that Prince had punched her in the chest, pushed her against a wall, and shoved her off of a moving ATV. A third woman accused Prince of sexually assaulting her in a locked car and refusing to let her leave. The woman alleges that Prince said she “didn’t take [her] out for nothing” before violating her. Another woman alleged that Prince kissed her against her will despite rebuffing earlier advances and was later forced to touch Prince sexually.
MAGA loyalist Bill Ackman donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting ex-governor Andrew Cuomo’s run for New York mayor, according to a new campaign finance filing, Politico reported. The billionaire hedge fund manager’s contributions to Fix the City, the pro-Cuomo super PAC, helped it exceed $4.8 million in donations. Now the former governor has a considerable leg up over his more progressive rivals. A super PAC opposing Cuomo’s candidacy, New Yorkers for Better Leadership, reported only one qualifying contribution of $1,000 from climate tech investor Thomas O’Keefe. Other anti-Cuomo groups have raised relatively modest sums. New Yorkers for Lower Costs, backing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, has raised $56,500, while the group “Don’t Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor” reported just $10,500 in major contributions. In contrast, Fix the City has attracted 71 large donors since early March, drawing strong support from the real estate and business communities and highlighting Cuomo’s strong appeal among wealthy donors as he leads early mayoral polls.
A Michigan man was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after he made a false bomb threat because he was upset his girlfriend’s family left him to pet sit while they went on a cruise, AP News reported. According to prosecutors, Joshua Lowe’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024. “Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Nils Kessler, assistant U.S. attorney, said in a court filing. The 19-year-old was sentenced to prison during his appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo. “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.” Lowe owned up to his mistake, apologizing in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney: “This is all my fault and take full responsibility.”
The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.
Indiana police received a panicked call requesting assistance at a pharmacy to deal with a massive wild turkey that was frightening customers. “We need animal control out here. [The turkey] is chasing the customers. It’s a really big turkey,” the caller told 911. A group of cops are seen on body cam footage tentatively entering the Martin’s pharmacy in St. Joseph County and eventually cornering the bird, with brave K9 Officer Kyle O’Konski opting to grab it by the legs and release it back into the wild. “Why don’t we just grab it?” he is heard saying, as his colleagues look slightly more apprehensive and stand well back as he takes control of the situation. “Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O’Konski, who’s now certified in poultry negotiations,” St. Joseph’s County Police Department said on Facebook after the saga. “The turkey was peacefully escorted off the premises and released completely unharmed.”
Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, is once again sounding the alarm on his former boss—this time over Trump’s trade policy. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Scaramucci slammed the president’s tariffs, calling them “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.” Scaramucci accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system and weaken the US.” Since his stint in the White House, Scaramucci, the founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has become an outspoken critic of Trump, endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Speaking with the Financial Times, he said that Trump’s penchant for retribution has scared top banking and finance executives into silence, even as the administration’s whiplash rollout (and rollback) of its tariffs continues to rattle global markets. “They’re afraid of him... They don’t want to end up with any legal action against their bank or their family. And they’ve been told by their boards: keep your mouth shut,” Scaramucci said.
President Donald Trump’s policies could cost the U.S. economy $90 billion this year in lost tourism and export revenue, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Many foreign visitors are avoiding the U.S. over concerns about increased hostility at the border, including reports about European tourists being detained for weeks in U.S. immigration centers. Others are angry about Trump’s trade wars and his treatment of U.S. allies—particularly Canada—and are boycotting U.S. travel and products. Last month, international visits were down 10 percent compared to a year earlier, even though the U.S. was originally expecting to welcome a near record 77 million foreign visitors this year. Canadian flight reservations for the summer tourist season are down an incredible 70 percent after Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st American state. Some hotel groups are also reporting a 25 percent drop in bookings from European travelers. Almost $20 billion in retail spending from international visitors could be at risk.
One of the top bosses at Lego and a close friend of the Danish royal family has died in a skiing accident. Michael Halbye, 64, was skiing at an exclusive resort at Verbier in the Swiss Alps when he went off piste and sustained serious injuries in a freak accident. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from internal bleeding shortly after his arrival. Halbye was the deputy chairman of Kirkbi, an investment fund that owns a majority stake in The Lego Company. His death was announced by Kirkbi chairman and top Lego boss Kris Kristiansen, who said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael’s sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael’s family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who, in all facets of life, has left a great and positive impression on those around him.” Denmark’s Queen Mary also paid tribute to Halbye’s passing, describing him as a “valued colleague and loyal friend” and lamenting his death as “a great personal loss.”