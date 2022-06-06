See Amy Schumer and David Letterman’s Favorite Rising Comics

Last month, over 130 stand-up comedians descended on Los Angeles for the inaugural Netflix Is a Joke Fest—an 11-day celebration of the art of joke-telling that offered a mixture of A-list talent (Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Larry David) and rising stars performing in different venues across the city.

And, while the festival—which ran from April 28 to May 8—attracted headlines for the unfortunate on-stage attack of Dave Chappelle by a rabid attendee, there was also plenty of hilarity on display, from Pete Davidson joking about the possibility of Kanye pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire to see his kids to John Mulaney on what made the late Robin Williams such a singular talent.

Throughout the month of June, Netflix will be releasing a series of specials that were taped during the fest—showcases of up-and-coming talent curated by a celebrated comic. The first of these is Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, hitting the streamer on June 6, followed by That’s My Time with David Letterman on June 7, consisting of 5-minute stand-up sets from buzzy comics before a sit-down chat.

The Netflix Is a Joke Fest class photo Netflix

Other specials include Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration hosted by Billy Eichner, that features LGBTQ+ comedy legends like Tig Notaro, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, and Rosie O’Donnell; Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory with Ron Funches, Jaye McBride, and more; Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends; Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, an all-women lineup with Margaret Cho, Michelle Buteau;, and more; and Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special.

Below, you can check out a series of exclusive clips from the aforementioned Netflix Is a Joke Fest showcases highlighting the comedy stylings of Letterman, Schumer, Eichner, and more.

THAT’S MY TIME WITH DAVID LETTERMAN

Featuring: David Letterman and Robin Tran

Release Date: June 7 & 12

STAND OUT: AN LGBTQ+ CELEBRATION

Featuring: Billy Eichner

Release Date: June 9

AMY SCHUMER’S PARENTAL ADVISORY

Featuring: Amy Schumer

Release Date: June 11

AMY SCHUMER’S PARENTAL ADVISORY

Featuring: Christina P

Release Date: June 11

JANE FONDA & LILY TOMLIN: LADIES NIGHT LIVE

Featuring: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker

Release Date: June 14

SNOOP DOGG’S F*CN AROUND COMEDY SPECIAL

Featuring: Snoop Dogg, Katt Williams

Release Date: June 16