‘A Good Brain’: Colbert’s Hilarious Parody of Trump’s Cognitive Test

The night after he joined Mary Trump in mocking her uncle Donald’s ridiculous boasts about supposedly “acing” a cognitive test meant to screen for dementia, Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show with a new trailer parody.

“A story of one of the most good minds of his generation,” the host said in his best “In a World…” voice, as five words appeared on the screen over the president’s image: “Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV.”

In a new interview with a Fox News doctor that aired after Colbert taped his interview with the author of Too Much and Never Enough, President Trump explained that the part of his test that really impressed the doctors who administered it was when he was able to remember those five simple words—or ones like them—a few minutes after hearing them.

“If you get it in order, you get extra points!” Trump said. When he got it right, he says they told him, “That is amazing. How did you do that?” He answered, “I do it because I have, like, a good memory. Because I’m cognitively there.”

“He saw the world in a way no one could imagine,” Colbert said in the trailer as footage of Trump looking directly into a solar eclipse played. “From the makers of A Beautiful Mind comes... A Good Brain,” he added, using a phrase the president has used to describe himself.

Then came a montage of Trump calling himself a “very stable genius,” claiming he has a “very, very large a-brain,” and “the best words.”

“This November, this guy is up for re-election…for president,” Colbert concluded. “A Good Brain, coming to a person, woman, man, camera, TV near you.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.