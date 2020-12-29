Taking a Probiotic May Be the Easiest New Year’s Resolution You Can Make
GOT GUT HEALTH?
Not all probiotics are created equal. Seed crafts its Daily Synbiotic with science to get the most good into every pill. Its blend of pre- and probiotics are engineered to provide full body benefits – to the heart, skin, and (of course) gut. Specially designed nested capsules ensure that a maximum dose of the probiotics survive the trip through your stomach and small intestine (full of strong acid and digestive enzymes), and get delivered to your colon, where they do their work. These capsules also mean that the Daily Synbiotic doesn’t need to be refrigerated – more room for leftovers!
The capsule isn’t where the attention to detail ends. Seed delivers a month’s worth of its Daily Synbiotic in a reusable glass jar (it delivers refills in a better-for-the-planet pouch that can be dumped into the glass jar, to reduce single use plastic). It also throws in a smaller glass travel vial (for whenever travel’s a thing again). Right now, you can get 15% off your first month's supply by using code DAILYBEAST15 at checkout.
DS-01™ Daily Synbiotic with Glass Travel Vial
Monthly Subscription
