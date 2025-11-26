‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Garrick Merrifield Arrested
Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield has been arrested for an alleged misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a report from TMZ. Merrifield, who has featured in the TLC show since 2021, was arrested on Monday in Colorado and has bonded out of jail, TMZ reported. It is unclear what led to his arrest, but online court records obtained by TMZ reveal that he is facing a charge of ‘telephone-obstruct service. Merrifield, a polygamist, married wife Lorrana in October 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in July. He previously divorced his first wife, Dannielle, with whom he has three children, so that he could legally marry other women. Merrifield, Dannielle, Lorrana, and the four children were all living together at the time of Merrifield’s arrest, according to TMZ. Season six of Seeking Sister Wife, airing on TLC, features the Merrifields as Lorrana attempts to adjust to life in rural Colorado, a far cry from her native Brazil.