More details about the shock arrest of Seeking Sister Wife star Garrick Merrifield have emerged.

Merrifield was arrested on Monday on charges of domestic violence against his Brazilian wife Larrana. On Wednesday, TMZ, citing an affidavit for an arrest warrant, claims that Merrifield threatened to call Immigrations and Customs Enforcement on his own wife.

She told police her husband had seized her phone during an argument and refused to let her speak to her family in Brazil, according to the report.

The docs claim that when his wife told Merrifield she wanted to call the police, he threatened to contact ICE. Larrana advised the police she is living in America legally on a visa and did not want Merrifield to be arrested.

He has now been released from custody. The Daily Beast has contacted Merrifield for comment.

Merrifield, a polygamist who is in a plural marriage, married Lorrana in October 2024, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in July. He previously divorced his first wife, Dannielle, with whom he has three children, so that he could legally marry two other women, both from Brazil.

Merrifield, Dannielle, Lorrana, and the four children were all living together at the time of Merrifield’s arrest, according to TMZ.