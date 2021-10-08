Where was whiskey first produced?

It’s an age-old question that has been hotly contested by bartenders, drinkers and historians around the world. Generally, there has been no consensus to this bar debate with theories ranging from the likely to the wildly improbable.

But after much research into the early history of distillation and the evolution of the spirits trade, we can finally say where in the world whiskey was first produced.

So, pour yourself a dram and watch this fascinating short documentary about the origins of this complex and delicious elixir and how it became an international sensation. It features Noah Rothbaum, Half Full’s editor, David Wondrich, legendary cocktail historian and Half Full’s Senior Drinks Columnist, and Jack Ferris, brand ambassador for Bushmills, the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery.

Slainte!

Learn more at Origins of Whiskey

