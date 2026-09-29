Seething Trump Caught in Awkward Moment With Natalie Harp

A seemingly awkward encounter between President Donald Trump and his ever-present “human printer” has been immortalized in new photos Tuesday.

Images taken by Reuters’ Jonathan Ernst just outside the Oval Office captured Trump, 80, looking sour as he pointed a finger in the direction of his 35-year-old aide Natalie Harp.

President Donald Trump appeared unhappy in new photos capturing him with his aide Natalie Harp. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

A series of photos showed the inseparable duo making their way back to the White House from the launch of America.gov, a new AI-powered website promising to provide Americans with “simple answers only from official government sources.”

Several photos showed Harp, dressed in an all-white ensemble, smiling as a scowling Trump held up his pointer finger. In one image, Harp appeared to be looking at someone out of frame.

Harp appeared to be looking at someone out of frame in one of the photos. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Another photo showed that the person Harp and Trump were looking at was Bill Pulte, the MAGA loyalist installed as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency and chairman of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Bill Pulte also served for 39 days as acting director of national intelligence over the summer, overseeing a purge at the agency. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

Two other photos captured Harp getting out of a vehicle and trailing behind her boss, who was sour-faced as he looked in the direction of the cameras.

The story behind the photos was unclear, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though social media users were quick to speculate on X.

X users had a field day with the new images. @Gr8CanadianFree on X

“Looks like he’s unhappy she’s not wearing the Florsheim’s he gifted her,” one person quipped, referring to Trump’s penchant for gifting tacky dress shoes to those in his inner circle.

“Is he telling her to heel? 🧐” a second user wondered out loud.

Harp earned the moniker “human printer” by following Trump around and fulfilling his every request, including fetching merchandise, performing Google searches, printing stories from right-wing websites, and suggesting possible Truth Social posts. She earns a taxpayer-funded salary of $150,000 a year as the special assistant and executive assistant to the president.

Harp is rarely far from Trump’s side. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The one-time anchor and host at the right-wing news network One America News began working for Trump in 2022 after crediting Trump’s 2018 Right to Try Act with saving her from stage 2 bone cancer.

The “human printer” was spotted in action over the weekend, holding up a laptop to the president as he watched a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Harp fulfilled her "human printer" duties even as Trump was watching a football game. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Harp was thrust into the spotlight after Sen. Jon Ossoff pointed out her unusually close relationship with the president.

“He golfs and trades stocks,” the Georgia Democrat, 39, said of Trump at a campaign rally in August. “See, he doesn’t want to do the job; he wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar.”

A part of a letter Harp sent to Trump, apparently either during or after the trip to Scotland and Ireland he took her on in 2023. Inside Trump's Head/The Daily Beast

Reporting by longtime Trumpworld insiders Michael Wolff, Maggie Haberman, and Jonathan Swan over the years has indicated that Harp’s constant presence around Trump has stirred concern within his inner circle. The controversy kicked into high gear after the Daily Beast published two fawning letters Harp wrote for her boss in 2023.